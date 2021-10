Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, have sold a two-storey bungalow in the Caldecott Hill good class bungalow (GCB) area for $13 million, and put another nearby bungalow on the market for $16.8 million.

The adjoining freehold properties are in Caldecott Close, near the old premises of Mediacorp.