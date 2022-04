The family of the late property magnate and hotelier Wee Thiam Siew has bought a good class bungalow (GCB) in Olive Road for $50.2 million, six months after it concluded the largest residential land sale here since the July 2018 property cooling measures.

The Wee family sold freehold land plots in Thiam Siew Avenue in the Katong area in November last year for $815 million.