Code of conduct for fair tenancy agreements set up; Govt backs call for new law

SINGAPORE - A new code of conduct to establish industry norms on fair tenancy practices and contract terms was unveiled on Friday (March 26) by an industry-led committee of landlords and tenants.

The Fair Tenancy Pro Tem Committee has also recommended to the Government to introduce laws for landlords and tenants to comply with the code of conduct, said committee chairman Michael Lim Choo San during a media conference.

This was confirmed at a separate media briefing on Friday by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who said the Government supports the committee's recommendation and will be working closely with industry stakeholders on the details "in the next few months".

In the meantime, all 18 committee members have committed to adopt and abide by the code from June 1, and have pledged to encourage their stakeholders in the retail, food and beverage (F&B) and lifestyle sectors to adhere to the guidelines.

They include key industry leaders, academics and heads of major trade associations such as the Restaurant Association of Singapore, the Singapore Retailers Association, the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, the Reit Association of Singapore and the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore.

To monitor industry compliance of the code, a Fair Tenancy Industry Committee (FTIC) will be formed by June 1.

The FTIC will also serve as a custodian of the code of conduct, regularly updating it as needed, said Mr Lim, who is also chairman of Nomura Singapore and a member of the Public Service Commission.

"This code has been carefully thought through with each and every clause inside robustly deliberated," said Mr Lim.

"While it may not cover every single possible situation, I believe that it will bring about enough change and that it is a significant improvement to where the industry was before," he added.

The code of conduct applies to all retail premises that are held under a lease agreement entered into on or after June 1 with a tenure of more than one year, and have been permitted to be used by the authorities for specific uses such as in retail, F&B, outlet or place of entertainment.

One of the key guidelines in the code, which can be found on SBF's website, is charging rent based on a single computation throughout the lease. This means that the rent structure must not have a formula of "either/or, whichever is higher".

For any exception, both landlord and tenant must agree. Both parties must also sign a joint declaration and submit it to the Fair Tenancy Industry Committee within 14 days of signing the lease agreement.

In addition, landlords and tenants must be transparent about costs charged in preparing the lease agreement as well as other third-party costs. These costs must be legitimate and justifiable and must not be used as a way to profiteer.

As part of this, the code specifies that landlords must allow their tenants to choose their own open electricity market retailers, unless the landlord is on the En-bloc Contestability Scheme.

On terminating leases early, the code states that a landlord can only do so if substantial redevelopment works that require tenants to vacate the premises are to be carried out.

Similarly, tenants can only terminate their leases early if their business principal is insolvent or if they have lost distributorship or franchise rights not due to non-performance or breach by the tenant.

In these two cases, both landlord and tenant must give at least six months' written notice to the other party and pay the compensation amount specified in the code.

If disputes arise on non-compliance with the code during lease negotiations, either party can approach the FTIC, which will provide advice and monitor the non-compliance.

Repeated instances of non-compliance with the code may lead to the FTIC naming and shaming the offending party, said Mr Lam Yi Young, chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation and member of the Fair Tenancy Pro Tem Committee.

"Of course, we hope that we won't have such cases, that landlords and tenants will abide by the spirit of it, but that's something the FTIC would be prepared to do," said Mr Lam.

If there are any instances of non-compliance with the code after the signing of the lease agreement, either party may escalate the matter to the Singapore Mediation Centre within 14 days of the signing.

The code of conduct and related materials can be found on the SBF website.