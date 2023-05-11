Freehold luxury condo near popular schools puts you in the heart of town

While New York has its “Billionaires’ Row”, Cairnhill Road can be seen as Singapore’s “Tycoons’ Street”, since it was home to some of the most illustrious Chinese businessmen like Tan Kah Kee, Tan Chin Tuan and family members of Lien Ying Chow.
Today, Cairnhill Road’s premier address is shared with Klimt Cairnhill, the new luxury freehold development by mainboard-listed construction and property company Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited.
Situated on a 62,904 sq ft site, the freehold single 36-storey tower comprises 138 units and is right in the heart of the prestigious District 9 in Singapore.
More than just a stellar location, Klimt Cairnhill features a 1902 Anglo-Malay bungalow on its premises, once home to the relative of Overseas Union Bank’s founder, Mr Lien Ying Chow. The Lien family later sold it to developer Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited.
The development is within 1km of Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and easily accessible to other renowned schools like Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, St Joseph’s Institution and Catholic Junior College. International students can also benefit from convenient access to the Stamford American International School (SAIS).
A short six-minute walk away, residents can access premium medical services at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Paragon Medical. The property is also just a few minutes’ drive to Camden Medical and Gleneagles Medical Centre, amongst other top healthcare facilities.
Fancy a night out? You’re less than a 10-minute drive from cultural and dining hotspots like Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay and Dempsey Hill. The exclusive Tanglin Club and The American Club are in the neighbourhood, while the glitzy shopping belt of Orchard Road is mere minutes away by car.
Inspired design
Conceptualised by DP Architects, the design of Klimt Cairnhill is inspired by the prominent Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. The key architectural feature is the golden curvilinear aluminium façade which takes inspiration from the way the artist used gold leaf in his art pieces. The plan of the building is rectangular, reflecting an efficient configuration and the curvilinear façade is akin to a soft elegant fabric draping onto the building, adding a touch of sophistication.
Inside, the sizeable units cater to different needs, providing a comfortable and relaxing respite from the bustle of the day. Whether you’re a couple looking for your dream home or a multigenerational family living together, Klimt Cairnhill offers the ideal space for your preferred configuration.
Two-bedroom units offer 829 sq ft of space or 893 sq ft for units with a study. Three-bedroom units range in size from 1,432 sq ft to 1,496 sq ft, while four-bedroom units provide a generous living space of 2,056 sq ft, increasing to 2,368 sq ft for the Prestige units.
A highlight of the property is the Anglo-Malay bungalow on its premises. Converted into a clubhouse, the bungalow’s rich architectural history is preserved on the outside, while the interior is completely refurbished with modern accents and private dining rooms available for celebrations and events. A spacious verandah offers the ideal spot to wind down with a cocktail or two after work.
Investment value
Attracting both local and international buyers, with a steady increase in sales in recent months, Klimt Cairnhill has already sold its two penthouses – a 4,898 sq ft six-bedroom simplex on the 36th floor and a 5,920 sq ft six-bedroom duplex on the 35th and 36th floor. In addition, all the four-bedroom units are also sold out, a nod to the huge demand and popularity of the property.
Compared to apartments in other major first tier cities like Shanghai, New York and London, Klimt Cairnhill’s prices are very competitive. Two-bedroom units start at $2.65 million, while three-bedroom units start at $4.85 million.
With the government ceasing to offer freehold land for developers to tender since 2007, a freehold property like Klimt Cairnhill straddling the Orchard-Newton districts is a rare value-for-money find that can certainly be passed down the generations for years to come.
For more information, visit www.theklimtcairnhill.com or email theklimtcairnhill@lkhs.com.sg for an appointment to view the showflat. Alternatively, you may call 6100 6333 or 6100 8333.