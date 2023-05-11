Freehold luxury condo near popular schools puts you in the heart of town

More than just a stellar location, Klimt Cairnhill features a 1902 Anglo-Malay bungalow on its premises, once home to the relative of Overseas Union Bank’s founder, Mr Lien Ying Chow. The Lien family later sold it to developer Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited.

The development is within 1km of Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and easily accessible to other renowned schools like Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, St Joseph’s Institution and Catholic Junior College. International students can also benefit from convenient access to the Stamford American International School (SAIS).

A short six-minute walk away, residents can access premium medical services at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Paragon Medical. The property is also just a few minutes’ drive to Camden Medical and Gleneagles Medical Centre, amongst other top healthcare facilities.

Fancy a night out? You’re less than a 10-minute drive from cultural and dining hotspots like Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay and Dempsey Hill. The exclusive Tanglin Club and The American Club are in the neighbourhood, while the glitzy shopping belt of Orchard Road is mere minutes away by car.

Inspired design

Conceptualised by DP Architects, the design of Klimt Cairnhill is inspired by the prominent Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. The key architectural feature is the golden curvilinear aluminium façade which takes inspiration from the way the artist used gold leaf in his art pieces. The plan of the building is rectangular, reflecting an efficient configuration and the curvilinear façade is akin to a soft elegant fabric draping onto the building, adding a touch of sophistication.