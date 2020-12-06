143 units at Ki Residences in Sunset Way sold at $1,790 psf

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Ki Residences at Brookvale in Sunset Way has sold 143 out of 660 units at an average price of $1,790 per sq ft (psf) through a virtual booking exercise on Saturday (Dec 5).

The 999-year leasehold development is on the site of the former 160-unit Brookvale Park which was sold en-bloc in 2018 to a joint venture between Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments for $530 million.

The 12-storey condo being built is near Bukit Timah Road and Holland Village lifestyle hub.

Prices of the units sold on Saturday start from $1,668 psf. In addition, the developers sold 60 per cent of luxury collection units, which have four or five bedrooms and range between 1,245 sq ft and 2,239 sq ft in size.

"We are pleased that Ki Residences at Brookvale has received great support from a variety of buyers, from investors to owner occupiers," Hoi Hup and Sunway said in a press release.

"We have received especially overwhelming support from owner-occupier buyers looking for a generously sized, well-designed 999-year leasehold luxury product at a reasonable price range."

The development's sales gallery in Vanda Link will continue to be open to viewers by appointment or through the appointed agents, ERA, Huttons and Propnex.