Keppel Bay Tower makes its mark with energy savings

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has certified Keppel Bay Tower as a Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) building.

It is the first commercial property here to receive the accolade, said BCA and Keppel Land yesterday.

A Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) building must achieve a low energy use index of less than 115 kilowatt hours (kwh) per square metre a year. All its energy consumption should also be supplied from renewable sources, both on-site and off.

Keppel Bay Tower in HarbourFront Avenue is owned and operated by Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp.

In 2018, the BCA awarded Keppel Land a grant under the Green Buildings Innovation Cluster programme to implement energy-efficient technologies at the tower.

These included high-efficiency air distribution, a cooling tower water management system, integrated sensor technology to optimise fresh air intake, smart LED lighting and an intelligent building-control network.

The building's annualised energy consumption was reduced by 22.3 per cent by February this year. Some of the technologies are being replicated in the rest of Keppel Bay Tower following the pilot.

Solar panels spanning more than 400 sq m will be installed on the roof of the 18-storey building and its six-storey podium block. These will generate about 100,000 kwh a year.

After these initiatives are completed, Keppel Bay Tower's annualised energy consumption will be down by over 30 per cent from its 2017 Green Mark Platinum level, and almost half of levels at typical office buildings here.

The remaining energy use will be offset by buying renewable energy certificates through Keppel Electric that will be generated from photovoltaic panels at Keppel Offshore & Marine's yards in Singapore.

BCA chief executive Kelvin Wong noted that the certification demonstrates how research and innovation can make zero-energy, high-rise buildings a reality.

"I believe this is just the first of many more to come, and I look forward to upcoming contributions from across the built-environment value chain to realise our collective goal of a greener and more sustainable Singapore," he said.

Keppel Land chief executive Tan Swee Yiow said: "We hope that this will pave the way for more zero-energy commercial buildings in the years to come."

THE BUSINESS TIMES