Kensington Park condo up for collective sale with $1.28 billion guide price

SINGAPORE - Kensington Park condominium in Serangoon Garden has been launched for collective sale by public tender with a guide price of $1.28 billion, four years after previous efforts.

The guide price for the 999-year leasehold residential site, comprising 316 units, translates to a land rate of $1,371 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), said its exclusive marketing agency CBRE on Wednesday (May 18).

The price factors in an additional 7 per cent of bonus gross floor area for balconies and a development charge of about $232.1 million.

This is higher than the $1.05 billion owners were aiming for in 2018, before property cooling measures kicked in that July, slowing the collective sale momentum.

Last month, at least 80 per cent of owners signed the collective sale agreement, The Business Times reported.

Kensington Park sits on a land plot spanning 491,000 sq ft zoned for residential use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, and has a plot ratio of 2.1.

Built in 1990, the property is located in Kensington Park Drive and has unobstructed views over the landed estate of Serangoon Garden.

Mr Michael Tay, head of Singapore capital markets at CBRE, said the site could potentially be redeveloped into more than 1,000 residential units.

"Considering the site's location, demand for strata-landed houses will also be popular among home buyers, which provides developers the option to include these into the unit mix of the new development," he added.

The tender for Kensington Park will close at 3pm on July 7.

Kensington Park's launch follows a string of recent collective sale attempts. It comes despite property cooling measures - introduced last December - that raised the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for developers to 40 per cent of the land price paid upfront, with 35 per cent remittable if they complete their projects in time.

Previously, the ABSD was 30 per cent paid upfront, with 25 per cent remittable if they complete and sell everything within five years.

On May 11, Thomson View Condominium relaunched for collective sale with a guide price of $950 million. The land rate for the 540,314 sq ft site translates to $1,294 psf ppr.

Lakepoint Condominium in Boon Lay relaunched its collective sale tender on April 19 at $640 million, translating to a land rate of $959 to $982 psf ppr for the 562,286 sq ft site.