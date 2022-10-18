From automated assembly lines to digital factory simulators, the future of manufacturing is taking shape in Jurong

To get up to speed, the Advanced Manufacturing Training Academy (AMTA) and Bosch Rexroth Regional Training Centre (BRRTC) are some of the key advanced manufacturing technology drivers in JID. AMTA, a national programme office that is guided by a training council comprising government agencies, institutes of higher learning, and industry partners, facilitates the development of training courses to address gaps in the training ecosystem, to strengthen the competitiveness and continued relevance of Singapore’s manufacturing workforce.

On the other hand, the BRRTC, a joint collaboration between SkillsFuture Singapore, Singapore Polytechnic, JTC, Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and Bosch Rexroth, drives the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies through bite-sized industry relevant programmes. The BBRTC also works with companies to test-bed, implement and scale up their proofs of concept in advanced manufacturing.

How can businesses bring ideas to fruition?

Companies that have new products in mind will find plenty of support in JID to help them pursue or overtake rivals in the market. The Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) Innovation Factory has more than 500 experts to advise on design and technology, and equipment and software for prototyping.

When businesses have a prototype, they can pull up at the Model Factory at the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre to carry out pilot production using its smart systems and technologies. This will enable the firms to refine the manufacturing operations before rolling them out in their factories.

How can companies benefit from test-beds?

As firms develop new technologies in emerging sectors, they need spaces to put their innovations through a trial run. JID has test-beds, including the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles – NTU (CETRAN), which has a 2ha circuit. It is putting Singapore on the map by developing international standards for the vehicles.

Hyundai and JTC are working together on a smart mobility study at JID that will look at how to intelligently transport people and goods in industrial and business parks of the future. Hyundai will suggest ways to optimise logistics routes, public and private transport flow, and infrastructure within precincts as well as to the rest of the district. Pilot trials involving autonomous shuttle services and electric vehicles may also be carried out.

Many other businesses and organisations are set to take flight at JID, including Asia’s leading food solutions provider SATS. It is building an advanced food hub with facilities for food manufacturing, production kitchens, a logistics and warehousing centre and an innovation laboratory.

Mr Tan Boon Khai, JTC’s chief executive, noted that JID is on track to house a growing ecosystem of leading players across the manufacturing value chain: “It is gaining good momentum to becoming Asia’s leading advanced manufacturing hub.”

How can firms boost their sustainability?

Given the increasingly urgent fight against climate change, finding ways to curb the advanced manufacturing sector’s carbon footprint is key. Unlike other manufacturing estates that are just clusters of factories, JID not only fosters partnerships but also has an array of infrastructure to rev up firms’ sustainability.

When completed, JID will have a first-in-Singapore underground logistics network to deliver goods. This will reduce congestion on its roads, and frees up above-ground space for public spaces and amenities.

The district has plenty of green rest stops, including community spaces such as Jurong Eco-Garden and Bulim Park to bring people together. An 11km-long Sky Corridor connects the whole district and serves as a transportation artery for sustainable travel modes, including walking, cycling and self-driving shuttles.

The signal lights to go forward are flashing bright green. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, noted: “The JID represents how we keep improving Singapore – adapting and transforming to ensure we continue to thrive and create good jobs, and constantly upgrading our living environment so we create the best home for everyone.”

Visit https://estates.jtc.gov.sg/jid for more information about the Jurong Innovation District.