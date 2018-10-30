JTC relaunches sale of Jalan Lam Huat site in Kranji

SINGAPORE - JTC has relaunched a 0.77 hectare industrial site in the Kranji area for tender, the fourth of six Confirmed List sites under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the second half of this year.

The Jalan Lam Huat (Plot B) site was previously launched under the Confirmed List for the IGLS in the second half of 2017. One bid came in, but it was not accepted as the price offered was too low.

The site has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 ha and is zoned B2, meaning the site may be used by heavy industries that have a greater environmental impact. It has a lease of 20 years, and its tender will close on Dec 26.

The adjacent Plot A site was awarded in September last year to JC Development, whose bid of $6.16 million was the highest among five contenders.

Another site open for tender under the Confirmed List of the IGLS programme for the second half of this year is a 0.60 ha Tuas South Link 3 site. Its tender will close on Nov 20.

A 0.44 ha plot at Tuas South Link 3 is expected to launch in November, and the largest Confirmed List site this year, spanning 1.3 ha, at Jalan Papan is estimated to launch in December.