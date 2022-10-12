A smart district that fosters collaboration and partnerships among innovators

Companies will be able to use this as a digital proving ground to turn their ideas into reality, test concepts using real data, and experiment with changes without putting their products or the district at risk. They can use the digital twin’s event simulations and historical playback functions to assess their innovations’ performance under various conditions too.

JTC is trialling the ODP at its JTC Summit building in Jurong and Woodlands North Coast hub. It will also make its building data available to innovators in the PDD when the district opens. “With the data, bright minds can develop new products and services. This will make Punggol an economically competitive estate for businesses and start-ups,” said Mr Tan.

The future of smart cities

Companies will find many potential partners in the PDD to design, finetune and test ideas for smart cities. Delta Electronics, Group-IB and Wanxiang Blockchain, a leader in the blockchain field in China, are just some of the multinational firms that will be key ecosystem partners of the district, which is slated to create 28,000 jobs for the digital economy.

The PDD will also have a vibrant ecosystem of organisations that spans government agencies, firms, associations and academic institutions. In fact, it will have the highest concentration of cyber security associations here, including Cyber Youth Singapore, the Association of Information Security Professionals and the Cloud Security Alliance’s Singapore Chapter.

With the SIT campus co-located on site, firms can tap its wealth of talent. SIT, JTC, Group-IB, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and cyber security community Division Zero have set up the Bug Bounty Programme, where SIT students can test their hacking skills on real systems by identifying bugs and vulnerabilities.

Ms Sophia Ng, JTC’s director of infocomm and media, said: “We recognise that having a strong community with like-minded enterprises and partners who are keen to collaborate alongside one another is important – growing alongside to support each other’s success.”

“Hence, this is a big part of what we do at JTC: building ecosystems within our estates for businesses to work with one another and alongside students and even the public, allowing for constant ideation and innovation.”



The PDD will have an array of smart and sustainable amenities too. These include electric autonomous buses, a smart grid to utilise renewable energy and optimise electricity use, a smart parking system with an app for drivers to reserve parking lots and car plate recognition technology for easy entry into car parks, and more.



Its buildings will be oriented to maximise daylight for lighting and natural ventilation. It will also be integrated into its surroundings, with its proximity to Coney Island, a nature haven, and the old Punggol Road transformed into a 1.3km-long green pathway and heritage trail.



Mr Kok Poh June, JTC’s group director of New Estates Division 2, said: “PDD will be Singapore’s living demonstration site for users and visitors to experience the Smart Nation vision. The future of smart cities will be created at the district, with trials in it scaled to different business districts in Singapore in the future.”

Visit PDD's website for more information.