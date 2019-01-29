JTC launches tender of Woodlands industrial site

SINGAPORE - JTC has put a 0.5 hectare Woodlands industrial park site up for tender.

It is the first of five confirmed list sites under the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme, the government agency said on Tuesday (Jan 29).

The site has a lease period of 20 years, with a gross plot ratio of 2.5 and a maximum building height of 66 metres above mean sea level. It is also zoned for Business-2 use, and the tender for the site will close on March 26, 11am.

According to JTC's website, the next industrial site - at Tampines North Drive 3 - to be launched will be announced in February 2019.