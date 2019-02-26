JTC launches tender for Tampines North industrial site

SINGAPORE - JTC has launched a tender for a site at Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2) under the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme, it said on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The land parcel spans 0.48 hectares and has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 and a tenure of 20 years.

It is zoned B2, which means the site may be used by heavy industries that have a greater environmental impact.

As the second of five Confirmed List sites for the first half of the 2019 IGLS programme, the launch of the site is part of the Government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, said JTC.

The tender for the latest site will close on April 23 at 11am.

In January, JTC put a 0.5 hectare Woodlands industrial park parcel up for tender. It was the first of the five Confirmed List sites. The tender for that site closes on March 26 at 11am.