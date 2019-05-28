JTC launches tender for Senoko Drive site; Tuas site available for application

SINGAPORE - JTC has launched a tender for a site at Senoko Drive, and made a site located at Tuas Avenue 6 available for application, it said on Tuesday (May 28).

The Senoko Drive site has a tenure of 30 years and a site area of 1.22 hectares (ha), with a gross plot ratio (GPR) of 2.5. It is zoned Business-2 food only use and is the last of five confirmed list sites for the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

The tender for the Senoko Drive site will close on July 23, 11.00am.

Meanwhile, the Tuas Avenue 6 site has a 20-year tenure and a site area of 0.54 ha with a GPR of 1.4. It is zoned Business-2 and is the sixth of seven reserve list sites for the first half of the 2019 IGLS programme.

Under the reserve list system, a land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government.