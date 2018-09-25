JTC launches tender for industrial site near Tuas Biomedical Park

SINGAPORE - JTC has launched a tender for an industrial land parcel in Tuas South Link 3, the third of six sites to be put up for sale from the confirmed list for the second half of 2018.

The 5,953.3 square metre (64,081 square feet) Plot 27, which is bracketed by Tuas South avenues 7 and 16, comes with a lease tenure of 20 years and is being offered under the industrial government land sales scheme.

The site is zoned B2 - an industrial land use category that includes clean industry, light industry, general industry and warehouse use - and has a maximum gross plot ratio of 1.4.

Certain uses, such as antibiotics manufacturing and storage, concrete batching, and activities that generate a large amount emissions, such as hazardous waste treatment, are prohibited.

"With its size and configuration, the land parcel is an ideal solution for industrialists who wish to custom-build facilities to suit their operational needs," JTC Corp said in its tender brief, which also highlighted the site's proximity to Tuas Biomedical Park.

The tender closes on Nov 20 at 11am.