Eco-parks and social hubs: Next-generation industrial estate aims to attract more talent with high-tech work

JID, says Ms Tay, is after all a living laboratory focused on driving innovation through collaboration.

Unlike old manufacturing estates, which are sited away from residential areas, JID is built such that close bonds can be forged among JID’s tenants and its neighbouring communities.

For example, a new pedestrian overhead bridge across the Pan-Island Expressway will enable Jurong West residents to access JID’s amenities like the Jurong Eco-Garden, recreational facilities and programmes. This will ensure that the spaces are well-used, even after office hours and on weekends.

“Research shows that a lush work environment with social spaces supports a healthy workforce and improves mental well-being. We are developing a vibrant environment in JID to live, work, play and learn in, not just for its tenants but the communities that surround it,” explains Ms Tay.

She adds that the residential community is a talent pool for JID’s industries to tap into, in addition to the nearby NTU.

“To keep the residents informed of our estate and its opportunities, we will hold job fairs, surveys, seminars, exhibitions, competitions, celebrations and more,” she says.

“With the feedback from these sessions and our regular engagement with grassroots advisors and groups, we will be able to address any concerns from residents promptly too.”

An exemplar for future estates

The different approach towards the planning, building and management of JID could be replicated in Singapore’s future industrial estates.

JTC adopted what is known as Integrated Digital Delivery, which uses digital technologies to integrate work processes and connect stakeholders working on a project throughout its construction and lifecycle.

For example, the centralised system can track the status of buildings’ components, including their fabrication, delivery and installation, and flag any clashes in different subcontractors’ designs.

For Bulim Square, the agency also implemented a Common Data Environment (CDE), a digital platform that serves as a central repository for contract documents, project correspondences, building information models and other data. With the digitalisation of quality inspection forms and other paperwork, construction companies can monitor and generate insights into their work, enabling improvements.

Over the next three years, major companies will be starting their operations in the district, including the Surbana Jurong Campus in 2023, Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore in 2024, and SATS food hub in 2025.

“JID will spearhead the growth of Industry 4.0 and lead industries’ transformation into more technology-centric and collaborative ones,” Ms Tang says.

Ms Tay adds: “For JID, we focused on a holistic design that encourages the harmonious integration of our industrial needs with nature. We aim to set a new standard for industrial estates – one that is friendlier to the environment, and closer to the community.”

