JLL hires valuations veteran Lim Khee Boon

SINGAPORE - JLL has appointed valuations heavyweight Lim Khee Boon as senior director for its institutional cross-border valuations for South-east Asia, as the consultancy seeks to win more cross-border portfolio valuation work across Asia.

Mr Lim previously spent over 10 years in senior valuations roles at CBRE and most recently Savills. In all, he has 25 years of experience in the real estate industry and has serviced the Singaporean and cross-border valuation requirements for major institutional clients such as Mapletree and CapitaLand.

He will now report to JLL's Singapore and South-east Asia managing director Chris Fossick, with a matrix regional report to Mr C K Lau, co-lead director of Asia Pacific Valuation. He will also work closely with Mr Tan Keng Chiam, who leads JLL's local valuation team in Singapore, as well as other local valuation teams across the region.

"The growth of our valuations business in Asia-Pacific is a key strategic priority for the firm and our regional valuation board has been working closely with in-country and regional leaders to help identify and unlock favourable business growth opportunities," said Mr Fossick. "Growing our Singapore and South-east Asia Valuations platform is a key part of this strategy."

Said Mr Lau: "Khee Boon's extensive experience and insightful perspectives of the region's real estate markets have been well valued and crucial to institutional clients, particularly those with pan-Asia mandates. Having worked with the majority of institutional market participants, Khee Boon recognises their specific requirements and consistently provides transparent and rational valuation outputs which are especially helpful for sophisticated institutional clients with multi-country asset portfolios."