SINGAPORE – A spacious 1,300 square feet (sq ft) freehold property, located just a stone’s throw from Orchard shopping district, is selling for $1.3 million or $1,000 per square foot (psf).

The deal may seem too good to be true, until you arrive at the property at Hoot Kiam Mansion and realise that the unit is in an old building with no lift, swimming pool or security guards.