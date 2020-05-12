Hyatt to restructure and lay off 1,300 employees

Published
29 min ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Hyatt Hotels said late on Monday (May 11) that it would restructure roles and lay off employees across its operations worldwide, which would impact about 1,300 staff, amid a virtual halt in global travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery, Hyatt has made the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning June 1, 2020," Hyatt said in a statement.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content