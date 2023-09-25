Huttons denies claims of misrepresentation in KAP Mall legal wrangle; 36-day trial set for 2024

SINGAPORE - Real estate agency Huttons Asia, which found itself entangled in a dispute between 28 shop owners at KAP Mall and developer Oxley Sanctuary, has refuted allegations of misinforming shop owners about the return of key tenants McDonald’s and Cold Storage.

A 36-day trial is set to take place from March to May 2024 over the lawsuit filed by the shop owners against Oxley Sanctuary, a subsidiary of Oxley Holdings, which bought the land at King Albert Park in 2012 and redeveloped it into the present KAP Mall that was completed in 2016.