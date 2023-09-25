Huttons denies claims of misrepresentation in KAP Mall legal wrangle; 36-day trial set for 2024

A trial is set to happen from March 2024 over the lawsuit filed by the shop owners against Oxley Sanctuary, which bought and redeveloped the land into the present KAP Mall. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Joyce Lim
Senior Correspondent
Updated
2 min ago
Published
3 min ago
SINGAPORE - Real estate agency Huttons Asia, which found itself entangled in a dispute between 28 shop owners at KAP Mall and developer Oxley Sanctuary, has refuted allegations of misinforming shop owners about the return of key tenants McDonald’s and Cold Storage.

A 36-day trial is set to take place from March to May 2024 over the lawsuit filed by the shop owners against Oxley Sanctuary, a subsidiary of Oxley Holdings, which bought the land at King Albert Park in 2012 and redeveloped it into the present KAP Mall that was completed in 2016.

