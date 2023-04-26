Housing rent increases should ease in coming quarters, MAS says

SINGAPORE - Residential rent increases should ease in the coming quarters as more homes are completed and rental demand moderates, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

Demand is likely to abate as a significant number of residential units are completed and Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) vacate their rental units to move into their new homes, said MAS in its biannual macroeconomic review.

MAS said real estate agencies have anecdotally noted a decline in viewings for rental units and leasing inquiries since the start of 2023.

“Global economic uncertainties and slower growth may also further weigh on sentiments in the rental market,” added the central bank.

Since 2021, rents for Housing Board flats have surged 38 per cent, while those of private homes have shot up 43 per cent, after staying broadly stable in the preceding few years.

The sharp rise in rent was broad-based, with similar increases across market segments and housing types.

For instance, in 2022, rents of landed private homes rose by 28.1 per cent, while those of condominium units increased by 29.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, rents of five-room HDB flats climbed 29.5 per cent, while three-room flat rents rose by 24.6 per cent.

MAS noted that the upward momentum in the residential rental market since 2021 was primarily due to an “exceptional demand-supply imbalance” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Such market imbalances have already started to ease and will continue to do so progressively through this year, along with the significant housing supply coming on-stream and an expected moderation in rental demand,” it said.

“Accordingly, further residential rent increases should ease in the coming quarters.”

In 2021 and 2022, the housing market was facing extremely tight supply conditions as the construction industry was significantly impacted, coupled with global supply chain disruptions and shortages in foreign manpower and construction materials due to tightened border controls.