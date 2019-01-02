Horizon Towers condo relaunches en bloc bid at same price tag of $1.1b

SINGAPORE - Horizon Towers, among the contenders for Singapore's largest collective sale in 2018, has relaunched for sale by tender for a second time with a $1.1 billion reserve price.

The 211-unit, 99-year leasehold condominium in the prestigious Leonie Hill area, first launched for sale at $1.1 billion just before the July 6 cooling measures were announced, and had closed without a sale on September 12.

On Wednesday (Jan 2), the prime District 9 property tried its luck again.

At a reserve price of $1.1 billion, Horizon Towers' unit land rate reflects about $1,977 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf/pr) after factoring in the lease top-up premium estimated at around $228 million.

"As the site has a high development baseline, currently there is no development charge or differential premium for the intensification of the site even for the 10 per cent bonus gross floor area," said to its marketing agent JLL.

The 1.9 hectare site is zoned residential in the 2014 Master Plan with an allowable height of up to 36 storeys. It has an "as-built" gross plot ratio (GPR) of around 3.28228.

"As the site is located within the Central Area, it is not subject to an average unit size of 85 square metres, which allows the developer to build smaller units and keep the quantum palatable for potential buyers," JLL added.

Mr Alan Cheong, senior director of research and consultancy at real estate services provider Savills Singapore, said: "Since the (sellers) have a year to run from the time they obtained 80 per cent of the affirmative votes for a collective sale, and getting 80 per cent is by no means an easy task, it would be a great waste of effort if both the marketing agent and the collective sales committee doesn't attempt another launch."

The tender closes on Jan 28 at 3pm.