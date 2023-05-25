Home buyers to benefit from new banding system tracking the performance of developers, builders

SINGAPORE - Home buyers can now get a better sense of how well developers and builders perform with the rollout of a new construction quality banding system that tracks their record in private residential projects over the past six years.

Launched on Thursday, the new banding system will replace the existing Construction Quality Assessment System (Conquas) scores for building projects with immediate effect, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Conquas set out standards for various aspects of architectural works, and awarded points for works that met these standards.

The points were then summed up to give a total quality score - the Conquas score - for the building project.

During a briefing on Thursday, Mr Neo Choon Keong, deputy chief executive of industry development at BCA, said that the new Conquas banding system rates developers and builders in bands from one to six - with one being the best.

This is to give home buyers a more accurate assessment of construction performance than the old system which merely provided one overall score.

Home buyers will know how the developer and builder for the residential development they are interested in have performed in past projects, which would also be an indication of the quality of their upcoming projects, said Mr Neo.

Conquas was introduced in 1989 to assess the quality of building projects at the point of inspection.

Subsequently, Conquas assessments have been required for new buildings constructed on Government Land Sales sites since 1992, and public-sector building projects with contract values above $5 million since 1998.

The new banding was developed following feedback from home buyers that the current reflection of quality performance (by score) was not intuitive for research and meaningful comparisons, to help them make an informed home purchase decision.

BCA also noted that developers and builders have varying quality standards, and that past quality performance is an indication of quality for upcoming projects.

Currently, BCA’s Quality Housing Portal (QHP) contains the banding of 110 developers and 76 builders, covering 350 private residential projects completed in the past six years, as well as projects undergoing assessments.

Developers, builders and private residential projects are rated on a scale from band 1, which means they are found to have a very low incidence rate of major defects, to band 6.

Bands 1 and 2 are reserved for firms that have consistently delivered projects with little or no major defects, highlighting their strong performance, while band 3 indicates an average incidence of major defects found, said BCA.

The benchmarks and scores for each band are calibrated with reference to validated feedback on major defects received from home buyers.