Hmlet launches more co-living properties in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - Co-living company Hmlet has added to its collection of heritage properties in Tiong Bahru so it now manages 48 properties in Singapore with more than 1,000 rooms.

The newly-launched walk-up apartments and loft conversions occupy 18,000 square feet across seven locations: Hoot Kiam Road, Zion Road, Tiong Bahru Road, Moh Guan Terrace, Chay Yan Street, Tiong Poh Road and Guan Chuan Street.

They come as studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with communal areas including a courtyard and kitchen. Some of the 80 rooms that will be made available have already been launched on the Hmlet platform, the firm said in a release on Thursday (Feb 6).

"This latest venture will play a crucial role in the growth of Hmlet's community, providing our members with greater flexibility and more housing options in close proximity to the central business district," said Yoan Kamalski, CEO of Hmlet. "We are thrilled to give these properties a new lease of life and make a positive impact in the already vibrant community of Tiong Bahru."

Singapore-based Hmlet said it partners with landlords to tap into real-estate that is under utilised, spearheading renovation and design efforts for these buildings.

The latest properties adds to Hmlet's presence in Tiong Bahru after it opened Hmlet Yong Siak and Hmlet Echelon last year, and "continues its commitment to the local community through the redevelopment of heritage buildings".

Hmlet also launched the 150-room Hmlet Cantonment in September 2019, which was originally the location of Keppel Primary School before it was converted to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau headquarters. It now enjoys an occupancy rate of over 90 per cent, said Hmlet.

In total, Hmlet operates more than 100 spaces in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan since its launch in 2016.

Last July, it raised US$40 million (S$55.3 million) in a Series B financing round led by Burda Principal Investments with participation from existing investor Sequoia India and new investors Mitsubishi Estate Co, Reinventure Group and angel investors.