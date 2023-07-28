HDB pushes back August BTO launch to end-September

SINGAPORE - The upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise in August has been pushed back to end September, the Housing Board said on Friday.

This is because the ballot results for the May BTO launch have been delayed to the first week of August instead of July, while those who applied for Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) will get their ballot queue number only in the last week of August.

HDB said the new timeline would allow interested flat applicants to know their queue position before deciding whether to apply for a flat in the next sales launch.

This will also give the Board more time to finalise the system changes needed for the new First-Timer (Parents & Married Couples) priority category and other changes which will take effect from the next sales exercise, it added.

Home seekers will be able to apply for flats from end September to early October, instead of the usual end August to early September.

The delay in ballot results for the May BTO sales exercises stemmed from system glitches, with some potential buyers waiting for up to two hours in a virtual waiting room before they could access the HDB flat portal on day one of the launch, among other issues.

In the upcoming BTO launch, HDB will offer about 6,700 flats in estates such as Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

The final sales exercise of 2023, which will be held in December 2023, will offer about 6,300 flats in Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Queenstown and Woodlands.

HDB said it remains on track to launch a total of 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025.

Flat buyers are required to have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter when they apply for a new flat starting from the next sales exercise, HDB noted.

As the HFE letter is valid for six months, those who intend to apply for a flat in the next sales exercise are should apply for their letter by mid-August, it said.