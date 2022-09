Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has sold her property in the Cluny Hill good class bungalow (GCB) area to Sichuan hot pot chain Haidilao International co-founder Shi Yonghong for $50 million, The Straits Times has learnt.

According to documents obtained by ST, the legal transfer of ownership of the freehold GCB in Cluny Hill to Mr Shi, also known as Sean Shi, took place on Sept 6.