Guoco Midtown to bring 30 thematic gardens into Singapore's CBD

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - GuocoLand is weaving 30 gardens into a patch of Singapore's concrete jungle, as more developers take up the challenge to embed green features into their projects.

Through its second flagship integrated mixed-use development, Guoco Midtown, the property developer looks to create the most extensive privately developed collection of gardens in the Central Business District, it said on Sunday (Feb 14) in a press statement.

The gardens and public spaces will span 3.8ha from the ground floor to the rooftops of the towers. Ten out of the 30 thematic gardens will be publicly accessible, GuocoLand said. The gardens will also feature more than 350 species of plants, including several rare and endangered native species.

Among the thematic gardens is Native Garden, which houses native plants and orchids; Midtown Market has a hanging garden over a public space; Forest Giants Walk, with tropical forest trees; Water Garden, which features waterside plants; and Eucalyptus Plaza, a place for people and cyclists to rest.

Slated for completion in phases starting from 2022, Guoco Midtown is a 3.2ha mixed-use mega development in Beach Road and Tan Quee Lan Street. It is directly connected to Bugis MRT interchange station, which is served by both the East-West Line and Downtown Line.

The development comprises a 30-storey office tower with 770,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, three retail clusters, two condominiums - Midtown Bay and Midtown Modern - with more than 700 luxury apartments, and a five-storey Network Hub building, a purpose-built business and social networking club.

GuocoLand Singapore group managing director Cheng Hsing Yao said the biophilic design of Guoco Midtown also demonstrates how the private sector can play a role in a whole-of-nation effort to contribute to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The property developer will adopt technologies to conserve water and energy, including a fully automated water-efficient irrigation system that will meet 20 per cent of Guoco Midtown's irrigation needs through rainwater harvesting and sub-soil dripping.

"Guoco Midtown's city-in-nature concept is built upon these principles to make our city greener, more liveable and promote a sustainable lifestyle with green transportation and green buildings," he added.