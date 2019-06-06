Government cuts supply of private homes on confirmed list for second half land-sales programme by 15%

SINGAPORE - The Government has cut the supply of private residential housing from confirmed sites under the government land sales (GLS) programme for the second half of 2019, due to a drop in demand after property cooling measures and a large supply in the pipeline.

Five confirmed list sites and eight reserve list sites that can yield about 6,430 private homes, 92,000 square metres gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 1,100 hotel rooms were released, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said in an announcement on Thursday morning (June 6).

The private home supply of 1,715 units (including 480 executive condominium or EC units) from the confirmed list sites is 310 units or 15 per cent less than the 2,025 units (including 385 EC units) from confirmed list sites under the first half of 2019 GLS programme.



Demand has continued to fall since the introduction of the property market cooling measures in July last year, while transaction volume has declined for the third straight quarter in the first quarter this year, and developers’ demand for land also moderated, MND said.

Furthermore, there is a large supply of around 44,000 private housing units in the pipeline. This comprises around 39,000 unsold units from GLS and collective sale sites with planning approval, and an additional 5,000 units from sites that are pending planning approval.

In addition, there are around 24,000 existing private housing units that remain vacant.



The five confirmed list sites are private residential sites, including one EC site, which can yield about 1,715 private residential units including 480 EC units.

The reserve list comprises four private residential sites including one EC site, three white sites and one hotel site. These sites can yield about 4,715 private residential units (including 595 EC units and an estimated 1,000 units from the first phase of the Kampong Bugis site), 92,000 sq m GFA of commercial space and 1,100 hotel rooms.

The white site at Kampong Bugis, which will be released for sale under the reserve list to a master developer, is expected to yield 4,000 private homes and an additional 50,000 square metres for retail, offices, community uses, serviced apartments, sports and recreational facilities. The waterfront residential precinct is expected to be completed over nine to 11 years.

Another white site under the reserve list at Woodlands Avenue 2 is slated for a mixed-use development.

A new hotel site at River Valley Road comes under reserve list. This hotel development will be integrated with the Fort Canning MRT, and is within walking distance to Clarke Quay and Fort Canning Park. Together with a white site at Marina View, which has been carried over from the first half 2019 GLS programme, the two sites will help add to hotel room supply.

