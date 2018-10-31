Government releases sites at Kampong Java Road, Tampines Ave 10 and Marina View for 2,000 private homes

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing Board (HDB) announced on Wednesday (Oct 31) the release of two residential sites and one white site for sale, which together can yield 2,000 private homes and 540 hotel rooms.

Up for tender by the URA is a land parcel at Kampong Java Road while the HDB is tendering an executive condominium site at Tampines Avenue 10. Both sites come under the Confirmed List of the 2nd half 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The Kampong Java Road plot spans 11,643.3 sq m, with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 32,602 sq m, and can house 435 units. Schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and Etonhouse Pre-School (Newton) are located nearby, as is Newton Food Centre.

The Tampines Avenue 10 site spans 24,938.7 sq m, with a maximum GFA of 69,829 sq m. About 695 units can be built on the site, but the number of dwelling units is capped at 700.

Both sites have 99-year leases. Their tenders will close on Jan 15, 2019.

A third land parcel is a white site at Marina View in Marina Bay which is slated for a mixed-use development. It can yield 905 residential units and 540 hotel rooms. A "white" site is a land parcel where a range of uses are allowed.

The site is available for application under the Reserve List, which means developers can trigger its tender if they indicate interest with bid commitments acceptable to the URA.

The Marina Bay site comprises two plots - the 7,817.6 sq m land parcel, and a subterranean stratum 18 sq m in size. In all, the site has a maximum GFA of 101,629 sq m.

"Its close proximity to prestigious developments such as Asia Square and Marina One makes it an attractive location for a distinctive mixed use development," the URA said on its website. "The future development will also offer city living opportunities and enhance the vibrancy in the area."

Marina Bay and Downtown MRT stations as well as the upcoming Shenton Way Thomson-East Coast Line MRT station are close by.