Government launches sale of big 3.8ha mixed-use site at Pasir Ris Central; part of town remaking plan

SINGAPORE - A white or mixed-use site at Pasir Ris Central, spanning 3.8 hectares, was launched for sale by public tender on Monday (Aug 24)in a dual-envelope exercise, under the government land sales (GLS) programme's confirmed list for the second half of 2018.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) launched the 99-year leasehold site as part of Pasir Ris Town's "Remaking Our Heartland" plan. The commercial and residential development slated for the site must be integrated with a bus interchange, a polyclinic and a town plaza.

The 38,003.7 square metre (409,070 square feet) land parcel next to Pasir Ris MRT station can also yield up to 600 private homes, and has a maximum permissible gross floor area of 95,010 sq m, said HDB.

The proposed gross plot ratio is 2.5.

Tenders received will be evaluated under a concept and price revenue system, which requires tenderers to submit their concept proposals and tender prices in two separate envelopes. Only short-listed concept proposals will go on to have their price envelopes considered.

SSchools in the area include Elias Park Primary, Hai Sing Catholic School and Loyang Primary.

The tender for the site closes at noon on Dec 14.