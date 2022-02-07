GIC in final talks to buy Seibu's properties in Japan for $1.75 billion: Reports

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Seibu Holdings is in final talks with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell some 30 properties in Japan in deal worth about 150 billion yen (S$1.75 billion), according to media reports .

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Prince Hotel Sapporo, and Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima are among the properties it plans to sell, the Nikkei reported on Saturday (Feb 5), citing unidentified sources.

Prince Hotels, one of the largest hotel chain operators in Japan, is a Seibu group subsidiary.

A Seibu group company will operate the hotels and other facilities, such as a ski resort and a golf course, after the planned sale, The Mainichi reported.

The Tokyo-based company said in a statement that nothing has been decided at this point.

Seibu Holdings had initially planned to sell off about 40 assets but decided to hold on to some, according to the reports.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected Seibu's main railway and hotel businesses. The company flagged a net loss of 14 billion yen in the year to March, making for a second straight year of red ink.

Overseas funds have been aggressively investing in Japanese real estate as the country's low interest rates give those investments relatively higher returns, the Nikkei said.

• With additional information from The Straits Times