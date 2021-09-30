Four new contractors take over insolvent Greatearth's five projects

Four contractors have taken over the job of finishing five Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects that their former main contractors Greatearth Construction and Greatearth Corporation could not complete due to their liabilities.

This means that almost 3,000 buyers of the five affected projects - Sky Vista@Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, Marsiling Grove in Woodlands and West Coast Parkview in Clementi - can now expect to get their keys between the first quarter of next year and the third quarter of 2023.