SINGAPORE - Demand for co-working spaces in Singapore has increased markedly in recent months with signs of economic rebound and more people back at work in the office.

International Workplace Group (IWG), which has 24 locations across its co-working space brands here, noted that occupancy of its space in the Central Business District shot up 28 per cent in December and January from previous months after the announcement of phase three of the reopening of the economy.