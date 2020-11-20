Five things to look forward to at your new Forett At Bukit Timah home

From its sweetly scented fresh air to its exotic flora and fauna, the rainforest has always served as a magnet for weary city-dwellers looking for a respite from urban living.

That atmosphere of wonder and rejuvenation inspires Forett At Bukit Timah, the upcoming 633- unit luxury development by Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd and Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited along Toh Tuck Road.

Through meticulous design, the beauty of the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is woven seamlessly into this development, one of Singapore’s largest freehold developments at over 360,000 sq ft.

It’s no wonder that Forett At Bukit Timah’s architecture has bagged several awards. At the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), it won Best Private Condo Development and Best Private Condo Landscape Architectural Design. The development also received High Commendation as Best Private Condo Architectural Design and Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design.

Here are five aspects of the Forett At Bukit Timah lifestyle to look forward to when you make it your next home:

1. Architecture in harmony with nature

Against the wilderness of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the elaborate homes of Bukit Timah, Forett At Bukit Timah’s minimalist architectural style strikes a bold, eye-catching contrast.

The choice of a sleek silhouette by veteran architects P&T Consultants is deliberate, for it allows the development to amplify the beauty of the neighbourhood’s greenery.

The facade’s curtain wall is reflective, allowing for the surrounding foliage to be captured on the development in a mesmerising fashion.

Communal areas like the gym and clubhouse are housed within glasshouse structures, seamlessly integrating Mother Nature’s gifts with the development’s interiors.

Over 100m of existing green wall will be conserved, infusing the site with a certain heritage.

Your privacy and comfort are well taken care of through thoughtful design. Most of the units and blocks are North-South facing to bestow residents with maximum respite from Singapore’s climate.

Making use of the terraced nature of the site, communal facilities are tucked away from the view of homes within the condominium, ensuring less obstructed views of the development from the privacy of your home.



An artist's impression for Forett at Bukit Timah. PHOTO: FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH



2. Breathtaking views of nature

Another draw of the development is that it comprises four blocks of nine-storey buildings, in addition to nine blocks of five-storey buildings. This is a rarity in the neighbourhood, where most new developments are just five storeys tall.

The highest floors of the nine-storey blocks, including the Teppanyaki Sky Lounge and the higher floors of four and five bedroom suites, offer open views of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the development’s terraced landscape.

The buildings are also well spaced out to optimise natural light and wind flow within the spaces and the units, and create better views of the lush landscaping artfully planted throughout the development.



An artist's impression for Forett at Bukit Timah. PHOTO: FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH



3. The modern resort lifestyle

At Forett At Bukit Timah, live and play to your heart’s fullest content with sumptuous facilities that will make you feel like you are on vacation every single day.

Ultimate rejuvenation or spirited family fun: The choice is yours. Five pools — the Infinity Pool, two 30-metre Lap Pools, 50-metre Lap Pool and or the Kids’ Pool — will provide you the setting for an invigorating morning swim, energetic playtime with the kids, or a spirited game of water polo.

Unique experiences are easily within reach. Take your regular hangouts with friends and family to the next level with facilities most people would need to venture out to a mall to enjoy. Forett At Bukit Timah boasts its very own Theatrette, equipped with plush seats for nine people for your private cinema experience. With room for up to eight people, the Karaoke room will have all the equipment you need to unleash your inner pop star. The tea pavilion, lifestyle pavilion, BBQ pavilion and dining pavilion will provide you the setting for themed gatherings of your choosing.

Centrally located and well-equipped, the Social Lounge and Chill Out Lounge will remind you of your favourite downtown cafe with their cozy couches and relaxed atmosphere. These spaces will soon be your go-to spot for reading a book or catching up with neighbours — no booking required. Look out of the window and take in the sights of the extended green lawn for the young kids when parents are socializing at the lounges.

You’ll be the envy of your social circle with Forett At Bukit Timah’s two sophisticated function rooms, designed to evoke penthouse-style dining and living with the high-volumed ceiling. Host gatherings of up to 20 people, or 40 when you combine the two rooms. It’s fully outfitted with everything you need to cook up gourmet meals: built-in ovens, a gelato maker, and more.

At the Sky Terrace, partake in both the beauty of the indoors and outdoors with the Teppanyaki Sky Lounge and make Bukit Timah Nature Reserve the picturesque backdrop to unforgettable get-togethers.

4. Convenience and comfort right at home

From the one bedroom + study to five bedroom suites, each home at Forett At Bukit Timah will be crafted with regular and efficient layouts.

Special attention is paid to smaller homes to ensure they are functional and usable, right down to every corner of these units. Selected two bedroom + study units and larger will all have enclosed kitchens.

Space-saving innovations include an integrated waste bin in the kitchen and a “magic corner”, where applicable, that will allow you to store your wares with utmost efficiency in hard-to-reach corners of the kitchen. For units that do not come with a walk-in wardrobe, you can store your trinkets safely in the accessories panel of your master wardrobe.

Branded appliances will power your kitchen; your bathroom will be fitted by sanitary wares from Laufen and Gessi.

Enjoy the luxe touch of nature under your feet with flooring made of natural timber in the bedrooms, and natural marble in living and dining rooms.



An artist's impression for Forett at Bukit Timah. PHOTO: FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH



5. Access to the best of the West

Nature and food lovers alike will appreciate Forett At Bukit Timah’s superior location, located in the heritage-steeped Beauty World neighbourhood and right by some of Singapore’s most popular green spaces.

Nature lover? Some 4km of the Rail Corridor starting from Hillview and ending at King Albert park Downtown Line MRT stations, will be completed by 2021.

As you cycle or stroll down this green spine, be charmed by the conserved truss bridges and the wild birds and vegetation along the way. Take a quick detour to green spaces like Rifle Range Nature Park, or to the heritage gallery at the Bukit Timah Railway Station and food and beverage at the Former Station Master’s Quarters.

Foodie heaven is just steps away from home, with renowned eateries like Five Star Kampung Chicken Rice and Al-Azhar on Cheong Chin Nam Road.

Get all your basic needs met at the familiar landmarks of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Plaza, and Beauty World Shopping Centre, or the upcoming future Bukit Timah Community Building, which will host a market, hawker centre, indoor sports hall and community library.

Going to town? Walk 10 minutes from home and you’ll get to Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown Line, which is connected within a few stops to five MRT interchanges that will get you to every corner of the island. With the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) close by, you’ll be able to get to the Central Business District (CBD) in less than 20 minutes.

Of course, don’t forget the fact that Singapore’s renowned education belt is just nearby. Within 1km are the popular Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Bukit Timah Primary School, while Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), Bukit View Primary School and Keming Primary School are within 2 km.

Other schools in the area include Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the Singapore University of Social Science.

Love Nature, Live Freehold. Come home to Forett At Bukit Timah.

