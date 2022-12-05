First Marina South site launched under govt land sales programme

SINGAPORE – The first Government Land Sales (GLS) site in Marina South was launched for tender on Monday, in a first step to kick-start development in the new neighbourhood.

The 12,000 sq m site at Marina Gardens Lane, which is situated next to Gardens by the Bay, can potentially yield about 790 residential units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said.

The 99-year leasehold residential development, which has a maximum gross floor area of 68,573 sq m, will have commercial spaces on the first storey. The building’s height could reach 163m.

The Marina South site was announced in June as part of six confirmed sites under the GLS programme for the second half of this year.

It is part of a 45ha precinct, which overlooks the Marina Reservoir and the Singapore Strait, and will comprise a mix of retail, office, hotel and residential uses.

It can yield more than 10,000 homes, which will be served by an underground network connecting the Gardens by the Bay and Marina South MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The precinct is envisioned as sustainable and car-lite, with pedestrian-friendly streets and a cycling network, URA said. Elevated routes will also connect Marina South to Gardens by the Bay and to the coast.

Developments in the area are required to attain the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification.

“To build a vibrant residential neighbourhood, the Government is studying various possible housing options to be introduced to realise the long-term planning vision for the precinct,” the authority added.

The tender will close on June 27, 2023.

URA said sites for an executive condominium in Tengah Plantation Loop and a commercial and residential development in Tampines Avenue 11 will also be launched in December.