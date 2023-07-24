Far East Shopping Centre up for collective sale with $928 million guide price

SINGAPORE - Far East Shopping Centre is up for en bloc sale with a $928 million guide price, marketing agent CBRE said on Monday.

This translates to a land rate of $3,421 per square foot per plot ratio based on a maximum building gross floor area (GFA) of 290,574 square feet (sq ft), if the site is able to participate in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) strategic development incentive (SDI) scheme.

The buyer will be able to extend the GFA of a redeveloped building by a maximum of 20 per cent under the scheme, should the owner meet URA’s redevelopment conditions.

Located at 545 Orchard Road, the 999-year leasehold shopping centre sits on a site spanning 36,014 sq ft zoned for commercial use. It has an allowable gross plot ratio of 4.9 and a GFA of 242,145 sq ft.

Although the incoming buyer does not have to pay any Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty, it is expected to engage in a joint integrated redevelopment with adjacent sites should it come under the SDI scheme, CBRE said.

The scheme proposes implementing direct underground pedestrian links from the Orchard MRT stations on both the North-South Line and Thomson-East Coast Line. This is to boost foot traffic in this part of Orchard Road, said CBRE head of Singapore capital markets Michael Tay.

He noted that developers can also explore a combination of different land uses under the scheme, including retail, hotel, office, Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) facilities and lifestyle uses.

The collective sale tender exercise for Far East Shopping Centre will close at 3pm on Sept 20.