Family of scion of Singapore pioneer Khoo Kay Hian selling GCB for over $35 million

SINGAPORE - A good glass bungalow (GCB) in Gallop Park Road belonging to the late daughter-in-law of Singapore pioneer Khoo Kay Hian, founder of Chinese stockbroking firm Kay Hian and Co - now known as UOB Kay Hian - is in early stages of a sale for more than $35 million, The Straits Times has learnt.

That translates to a new record land rate of more than $2,700 per square foot (psf) based on 13,037 sq ft land - exceeding the $1,940 psf high set in December 2020 by the family of the co-founder of Sichuan hotpot chain Haidilao for a 21,649 sq ft GCB in Gallop Road.