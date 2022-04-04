Family of scion of Singapore pioneer Khoo Kay Hian selling GCB for over $35 million

The Straits Times understands that an option to purchase has been issued for the Gallop Park Road property. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A good glass bungalow (GCB) in Gallop Park Road belonging to the late daughter-in-law of Singapore pioneer Khoo Kay Hian, founder of Chinese stockbroking firm Kay Hian and Co - now known as UOB Kay Hian - is in early stages of a sale for more than $35 million, The Straits Times has learnt.

That translates to a new record land rate of more than $2,700 per square foot (psf) based on 13,037 sq ft land - exceeding the $1,940 psf high set in December 2020 by the family of the co-founder of Sichuan hotpot chain Haidilao for a 21,649 sq ft GCB in Gallop Road.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top