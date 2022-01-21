Evergrande to hire advisers on debt risks, creditors' demands

Evergrande was deemed to be in default in December after missing dollar bond payments. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
33 min ago

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - China Evergrande Group's risk management committee plans to hire additional financial and legal advisers to help the embattled developer deal with its debt stress and respond to creditors' demands.

The panel proposes to engage China International Capital and BOCI Asia as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm as a legal adviser, the company said on Friday (Jan 21) in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The announcement came a day after a bond holder group said Evergrande had failed to substantially engage with it on restructuring efforts. The group said it will "seriously consider enforcement actions" to protect investors' interests and wants to be consulted before any further assets are sold.

Evergrande, saddled with US$305 billion (S$411 billion) of liabilities as at mid-2021, was deemed to be in default in December after missing dollar bond payments. It set up the risk management committee that month, saying it would "actively engage" with creditors to formulate a viable restructuring plan.

The advisers will help the company in "mitigating and eliminating" debt risks, follow up with creditor demands and deal with debt issues on a "fair and equitable basis", Evergrande said in its statement.

More On This Topic
Chinese developer bond rout deepens on hidden debt concerns
Xi Jinping reshapes China property market paving way for state dominance

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top