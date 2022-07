Euro-Asia Apartments, an 84-unit development in Serangoon Road, has been sold via a collective sale tender to an associated company of Singapore-listed property firm KSH Holdings for $222.18 million, above its guide price of $218 million.

The associated company, KSH Ultra Unity, is also owned by H10 Holdings, an associate company of Ho Lee Group and SLB Development, whose parent is Lian Beng Group.