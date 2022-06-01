Euro-Asia Apartments launches $218m tender as en bloc market revs up

SINGAPORE - Singapore's en bloc market appears to be heating up with at least two freehold residential properties renewing their bid for a collective sale, as developers look to increase their landbanks amid robust sales at new launches.

Euro-Asia Apartments, an 84-unit development at Serangoon Road was put up for collective sale via public tender at a guide price of $218 million, while Jansen Mansions in the Kovan area is trying its luck for a third time at $18.9 million.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, five residential developments were sold en bloc in the first five months of 2022 for $447.7 million, compared with three deals totalling just $74.4 million in the same period last year.

For the whole of 2021, eight residential en bloc deals totalling $1.17 billion were done.

Mr Wong Xian Yang, head of research at Cushman & Wakefield credited the $273.89 million en bloc sale of Lakeside Apartments for the sharp increase in residential en bloc deal value so far this year.

Said Mr Wong: "This suggests that developers remain keen to replenish their landbanks amid limited inventory and still-strong buying demand for new launches post the new cooling measures. Developers would be encouraged by the favourable market response for recent new launches such as Piccadilly Grand and Liv@MB."

But the current activity is still a far cry from the 2018 peak of more than $10 billion in total residential en bloc transaction volume, he added.

At $218 million, the land rate for Euro-Asia Apartments translates to $1,288 per square foot per plot ratio (psfppr), including bonus balcony gross floor area. No development charge is payable, and the tender will close on July 25 at 2.30pm.

If successful, the owners of units ranging from 840 square feet to 2,443 sq ft, will each stand to get between $1.7 million and $3.9 million, marketing agent SRI Capital Market told The Straits Times.

Euro-Asia Apartments has tried for a collective sale more than four times, including in 2010, when it was put up for sale at $142 million. The most recent attempt was in 2018 at $200 million.

Mr Low Choon Sin, SRI's managing partner, said he expects interest to be strong due to the location, palatable price quantum and redevelopment potential.

"Euro-Asia Apartments is situated within the mature estate of Boon Keng and Bendemeer and within proximity to the growing catchment of Farrer Park.

"There is limited supply of land sale opportunities in District 12 and recent new launches in the city fringe have shown a healthy takeup rate," he said.

Located near Boon Keng MRT station, the 56,476 sq ft site is zoned for residential use with allowable plot ratio of 2.8. The maximum permissible gross floor area is about 158,132 sq ft. Based on the latest URA guidelines, a new residential development could potentially yield 173 units.