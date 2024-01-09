From selling shoes to commercial buildings: Millionaire realtor now helps the next generation of agents enjoy success

Mr Lee quips that he is known for moving “challenging” private properties, like the time he was engaged to sell a one-bedroom penthouse unit in the East Coast enclave. Despite having eight agents market it over eight months, the property did not sell.

He explains that while many homeowners desired a penthouse with a private rooftop terrace, this particular unit had a terrace outside the living quarters. To access it, one had to step out of the home and unlock three separate doors in an open, unsheltered area.

“I did home staging (styling a unit with props to make it look appealing) and a lot of premium marketing strategies. Then I pitched the penthouse to prospective buyers who were looking for a unique home with a unique lifestyle. And I sold it.”

For Mr Lee, being in sales is not just a job, it is a passion, a calling and a life-long career. As a young man, he fell in love with selling things for a living when he worked in the shoe section of a department store where he became the top salesperson.

“That was the first time I tasted the sweetness of doing sales. While my peers were waiting on tables or delivering heavy furniture at that age, I worked in an air-conditioned store yet I earned much more.”

He is not coy about admitting that there are plenty of opportunities to earn good money in a sales job.

“But I can also positively influence a customer. When I buy something, I also hope to meet a good salesperson with good advice. So I want to be that person who’s there to help someone who wants to spend money.”

The right job can elevate your life and your family’s too

On a deeper level, Mr Lee shares: “I also changed my life doing sales.”

Growing up, chicken rice was a luxury for him and his three younger siblings. Their taxi driver father and homemaker mother had enough money only to buy a McDonald’s meal for the kids, not themselves. As his parents could not afford toys, Mr Lee made robot figurines out of clothes pegs.

But his childhood experiences did not make him bitter. Instead, he credits his father for instilling a hardworking and can-do attitude in him.

“Even though we had so little, my parents have been encouraging all my life. As the eldest kid, I always wanted to do well so I can give them a comfortable life and they no longer have to be worried about money.”

He empathises a lot with those who feel lost about their career track or who do not have the family means to help them in their studies and jobs.

“After national service, my friends either went to university – which my parents couldn’t afford – or they ‘warmed the seat’ in their family businesses.”

Mr Lee, who has a diploma in mechatronic engineering from Temasek Polytechnic, told himself that he wanted a job that would become a life-long career. “And this is what I found in the property industry at ERA.”

As long as you can learn, you can make it in property

If you think that all realtors have to be sociable and fast-talking, Mr Lee is happy to dispel that myth. He has team members who are shy and introverted, or who can’t speak glibly.

“But even they made at least $60,000 or up to a few hundred thousands in a year. They were single parents and had to earn a living. They knew they had to do well so they grinded through it all and learnt from mentors and leaders at ERA. As long as you can learn, you can make it.”