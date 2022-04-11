ERA launches Asia-Pacific HQ at former Toa Payoh Entertainment Centre

SINGAPORE - Real estate agency ERA launched its Asia-Pacific headquarters on Monday (April 11) in the building that used to be the Toa Payoh Entertainment Centre.

ERA Realty renovated and repurposed the building located beside the HDB Hub, instead of tearing it down. It used to house one of Toa Payoh estate's two cinemas in the 1970s.

In 2018, it was acquired by real estate brokerage Apac Realty, which is under ERA, for $72.8 million.

The building has 261 solar panels installed on its roof to supply 30 per cent of its energy usage. It also has a co-working space, an in-house photography studio and a professional recording studio for podcasts.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said the new ERA Apac Centre will be a key milestone in Toa Payoh estate's rejuvenation - transforming the former entertainment centre into "a state-of-the art building, with green initiatives targeted at environmental sustainability".

He added that the Government requires the strong support of businesses and corporations "as we continue to advance our national efforts on sustainable development".

This includes meeting the solar target of at least two gigawatt-peak by 2030, equivalent to powering around 350,000 households a year.

"I look forward to building a strong and friendly partnership between ERA and the Bishan-Toa Payoh community, where we can tap on each other's strengths to improve the well-being of our community," Mr Chee said.

Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive of Apac Realty and ERA Asia-Pacific, said: "For our next three-year road map, we have established several objectives and initiatives which will see us strengthening our core and competitive edge, and augment our market leadership."

The Straits Times' photo exhibition called Through The Lens, which explores the impact of global climate change on Singapore, will also be on display at the centre from now till April 30.