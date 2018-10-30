Elias Green condo in Pasir Ris up for collective sale at $780m

SINGAPORE - Elias Green is the latest condominium to hit the en bloc market in search of a buyer.

PropNex Realty's Richard Hau said that the owners of the 419-unit Pasir Ris condo will launch a public tender for the site on Monday with a $780 million reserve price.

This means that the owners of the 516,877 sq ft development could each walk away with $1.7 million to just below $2 million.

The condo, which was completed in 1994, has an allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 723,627 square feet and a plot ratio of 1.4, which translates to S$1,078 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

Mr Hau said that a potential buyer might be interested in raising the plot ratio to 2.1, similar to developments in the immediate surrounding.

Should that happen, the plot ratio would go down to about $719 psf ppr he said. There would also be a development charge of $60 million.

The tender for the site closes on Jan 11, 2019.