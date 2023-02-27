Education firm directors who were declared bankrupt accuse creditors of conspiring to ruin them

The founder of FTMS Holdings which owns FTMSGlobal academy - Balbeer Singh Mangat - is currently involved in a multi-million dollar lawsuit. PHOTO: FTMSGLOBAL ACADEMY
Joyce Lim
Senior Correspondent
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE – Two directors of a private education company, who were declared bankrupt after they failed to pay millions to creditors stemming from personal guarantees for the firm’s loans, are accusing their creditors of being in a conspiracy to ruin them.

In their counterclaims, Mr Balbeer Singh Mangat and his wife Sirgit Gill are accusing Mr Jagdish Murli Chanrai, a high-net-worth individual and principal of the Kewalram Chanrai Group, of being the mastermind behind the alleged conspiracy which saw them taking up loans under onerous terms.

