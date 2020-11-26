EC site at Tengah Garden Walk, condo parcel at Ang Mo Kio launched for sale

The Ang Mo Kio land parcel has a site area of about 12,679 sq m, and a maximum gross floor area of 31,699 sq m.
The Ang Mo Kio land parcel has a site area of about 12,679 sq m, and a maximum gross floor area of 31,699 sq m.PHOTO: URA
The Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m.
The Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m. PHOTO: HDB
  • Published
    32 min ago

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Nov 26) released two residential sites under the second half of 2020 government land sales (GLS) programme.

The URA site at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the HDB executive condominium (EC) site at Tengah Garden Walk came under the GLS programme's confirmed list.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while a site on the reserve list is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the government.

Taken together, the two 99-year leasehold sites can yield about 985 residential units, though the actual number of dwelling units provided by the developer may vary, URA and HDB said in a press statement.

The Ang Mo Kio land parcel which is estimated to yield 370 units, has a site area of about 12,679 square metres (sq m), and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 31,699 sq m. The maximum building height is four storeys in the low-rise zone and 103 metres Singapore height datum (SHD) in the high-rise zone.

Meanwhile, the Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m. It is expected to yield 615 EC units, and has a maximum building height of 60 metres SHD.

In view of the current Covid-19 situation, URA and HDB will offer a longer tender period of six months to provide developers with additional time for their assessment.

Tender for the two land parcels will close at noon on May 25, 2021.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 