EC site at Tengah Garden Walk, condo parcel at Ang Mo Kio launched for sale

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Nov 26) released two residential sites under the second half of 2020 government land sales (GLS) programme.

The URA site at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the HDB executive condominium (EC) site at Tengah Garden Walk came under the GLS programme's confirmed list.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while a site on the reserve list is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the government.

Taken together, the two 99-year leasehold sites can yield about 985 residential units, though the actual number of dwelling units provided by the developer may vary, URA and HDB said in a press statement.

The Ang Mo Kio land parcel which is estimated to yield 370 units, has a site area of about 12,679 square metres (sq m), and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 31,699 sq m. The maximum building height is four storeys in the low-rise zone and 103 metres Singapore height datum (SHD) in the high-rise zone.

Meanwhile, the Tengah plot has a site area of about 22,020 sq m and a maximum GFA of 61,659 sq m. It is expected to yield 615 EC units, and has a maximum building height of 60 metres SHD.

In view of the current Covid-19 situation, URA and HDB will offer a longer tender period of six months to provide developers with additional time for their assessment.

Tender for the two land parcels will close at noon on May 25, 2021.