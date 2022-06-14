Dunman Road, Pine Grove Government Land Sales sites awarded to highest bidders

SINGAPORE - The tenders for state-owned residential sites in Dunman Road and Pine Grove have been awarded to the highest bidders, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Tuesday (June 14).

Sing-Haiyi Jade, a unit of SingHaiyi Group, was awarded the tender for the mega site in Dunman Road for $1.28 billion, or $14,536.62 per sq m of gross floor area (GFA).

Located near Dakota MRT station and Geylang River, the 99-year leasehold plot spans 25,234.3 sq m and can yield 1,040 private homes, URA said.

The tender for the Pine Grove site was awarded to United Venture Development, a joint venture between UOL Group and Singapore Land Group, for $671.5 million, or $14,189.73 per sq m of gross floor area.

The 99-year leasehold plot of 22,534.7 sq m can yield 520 homes.

UOL Group chief investment and asset officer Jesline Goh earlier said that the plot near Mount Sinai Rise will be developed into a 520-unit estate.

The site is within 1km from popular schools like Henry Park Primary School and Pei Tong Primary School, and is also near one-north, Holland Village, The Clementi Mall and The Star Vista, as well as the upcoming Clementi Nature trail, she noted.

"Given the site's strong attributes, we expect to see keen interest from both home buyers and investors," Ms Goh added.

The land parcels, launched under the first half of 2022's Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, are among several sites that can accommodate 2,785 units, a 40 per cent increase from the number on the second-half GLS programme for 2021.

A second site in Pine Grove remains on the reserve list.

The Dunman Road site drew two bids, while Pine Grove attracted five.