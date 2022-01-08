This District 9 freehold home is where to start building your legacy

Enrichment centres offering academic support and extra-curricular development can also be found in the malls, such as Velocity, Square 2 and United Square, in the vicinity. Shopping and dining needs are easily met too, with Orchard Road a five-minute drive away.

Foodies will love having Newton Food Centre, as well as the many famous eateries in the Balestier area, a short distance away.

The upcoming Health City Novena, which is near the development, will augment the area’s top-notch medical centres and specialist clinics, when completed by 2030.

All these add significant value to The Atelier, ensuring that every home is a smart investment, be it for owner-occupation or rental.

A style of your own

With only 120 units in a single residential tower, The Atelier offers the right number of homes to build a vibrant and close-knit community, while also ensuring exclusivity.

Ranging from 549 sq ft to 1,496 sq ft, its one- to four-bedroom apartments are carefully conceptualised to suit the lifestyle and needs of individuals, couples and families, as well as empty nesters.

Every unit, regardless of square footage, boasts plenty of space thanks to efficient design and layout. You can always cosy up as a family in the living area, cook up a feast in the kitchen for your friends and enjoy me time in the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. In fact, every room is sizeable enough to fit at least a queen-sized bed.