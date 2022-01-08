This District 9 freehold home is where to start building your legacy

The ability to express yourself is fundamental when it comes to your home. Your personality and lifestyle are reflected in where you choose to reside, especially when it is a natural extension of who you are.
A rare gem that ticks all the boxes – combining luxury and exclusivity – is The Atelier situated in the Newton-Novena enclave, a stone’s throw away from the Orchard Road shopping belt.
Designed with attention to factors such as quality, detail and originality, this freehold development is perfect for the discerning buyer. Couple that with the possibility to craft your dream residence, The Atelier makes for such a unique home.
Complimentary customised homes
For a limited time only, you can enjoy complimentary* layout customisation to suit your lifestyle, needs and preferences.
Customisation options include the amalgamation of rooms, selection of a warm or cool colour scheme, choice of an open or enclosed kitchen, remodelling of an open area to a study, and conversion of a powder room into one with shower fittings. These options allow homeowners to redesign and customise their living space to their liking.
Units at The Atelier are priced attractively:
- 1-bedroom from $1.46m ($2,643 psf)
- 2-bedroom from $2.27m ($2,601 psf)
- 3-bedroom units from $3.03m ($2,577 psf)
- 4-bedroom units from $4.21m ($2,814 psf)
A desirable location
The Atelier is in one of Singapore’s most coveted and convenient districts.
Besides the prestigious address, it is a three-minute drive from the Central Expressway and five minutes away from the Pan Island Expressway. It takes only 10 minutes by foot to reach Newton MRT Station.
Parents will appreciate its location within 1 kilometre** of top schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker), St Joseph’s Institution Junior and St Margaret’s Primary School.
With TOP estimated for Q3 2023, parents with school-going children can also start planning to register the young ones for priority admission to the nearby schools. After all, success begins with a strong foundation.
Enrichment centres offering academic support and extra-curricular development can also be found in the malls, such as Velocity, Square 2 and United Square, in the vicinity. Shopping and dining needs are easily met too, with Orchard Road a five-minute drive away.
Foodies will love having Newton Food Centre, as well as the many famous eateries in the Balestier area, a short distance away.
The upcoming Health City Novena, which is near the development, will augment the area’s top-notch medical centres and specialist clinics, when completed by 2030.
All these add significant value to The Atelier, ensuring that every home is a smart investment, be it for owner-occupation or rental.
A style of your own
With only 120 units in a single residential tower, The Atelier offers the right number of homes to build a vibrant and close-knit community, while also ensuring exclusivity.
Ranging from 549 sq ft to 1,496 sq ft, its one- to four-bedroom apartments are carefully conceptualised to suit the lifestyle and needs of individuals, couples and families, as well as empty nesters.
Every unit, regardless of square footage, boasts plenty of space thanks to efficient design and layout. You can always cosy up as a family in the living area, cook up a feast in the kitchen for your friends and enjoy me time in the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. In fact, every room is sizeable enough to fit at least a queen-sized bed.
Designed with aesthetics and functionality in equal parts, the kitchen features practical spaces and cabinets to store your kitchen- and glassware. Prepare your meals using sleek French kitchen appliances from De Dietrich, while you can relax in the stylish bathroom kitted out in matte black fittings from Italian marque Gessi, and fitted with sanitary ware from Germany’s Villeroy & Boch.
Within its grounds, The Atelier offers a selection of facilities across three landscaped decks – Indulge @ 1st level; Immerse @ 6th level; and Inspire @ 18th level – for relaxation and social interaction with green spaces featuring prominently.
There are facilities suitable for all age groups. Study pods provide quiet spaces for both adults working from home and students. Head to either the 48-metre Aura Lap Pool set amid lush greenery or Serenity Fitness, a fully-equipped gym, for a workout. Children will love the kids’ splash pool or the Tree Top Adventure play area designed to maximise fun and learning experiences.
Residents also get to enjoy complimentary* concierge services at The Atelier. These include a porter, lounge service with refreshments, e-bicycle rentals and transportation arrangements, as well as parcel and postal services.
Smart living
The modern homeowner will appreciate The Atelier’s eco-system of smart features, providing convenience and peace of mind. Contactless access to the development, as
well as face recognition and wave buttons at lift lobbies provide a touch-free experience.
Every unit also comes with a smart home living set-up that includes a digital lockset and controls for the lighting, air conditioning, water heating and smoke detector systems. With your smartphone, you can book facilities easily and assess your letterbox, while visitors can enter the development using a unique QR code or car plate recognition.
Legacy matters
Of The Atelier’s many strengths, perhaps its greatest is its freehold status, something precious and coveted by homeowners in land-scarce Singapore.
This makes the development such a suitable place for families to live and grow in, and, importantly, build a new legacy for future generations.
And with The Atelier developed by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited, potential homeowners are in the good hands of a developer with expertise in developing residences with quality and value. Prized projects it has developed include landed properties Nim Collection and Luxus Hills at Seletar Hills Estate as well as the Pollen Collection slated for launch in Q2 2022.
For pleasure of ownership, please arrange 8800 0333 / 8500 0333 for a private viewing, or or click here for a virtual tour experience.
* Terms and conditions apply
** Distances based on estimates. Check the home-school distance category from the Singapore Land Authority's OneMap School Query Service for eligibility.
Developer: Bukit Sembawang Land Pte Ltd (Company Registration No. 201808588E) • Housing Developer License No.: C1355 • Tenure: Estate in Fee Simple • Encumbrances: Nil Expected date of Vacant Possession: 20 December 2024 • Expected date of legal completion: 20 December 2027 • Location : Lot00792X of TS28 at Makeway Avenue, Singapore