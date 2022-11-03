Developers cautious in bids for state-owned sites in Bukit Timah and Hillview

SINGAPORE - Tenders for two state-owned plots in Bukit Timah and Hillview closed on Thursday, drawing fewer bids than expected as developers adopt a cautious approach amid economic uncertainties.

Analysts said rising interest rates and the risk of a global recession in 2023 deterred some developers, even as their land banks are running low, although the top bids for the sites came within expectations.

At the tender close on Thursday, the Bukit Timah Link site had drawn five bids, while Hillview Rise drew four.

Both sites are expected to yield a total of 495 private homes.

The Bukit Timah Link site attracted a top bid of about $200 million, or $1,343 psf ppr (per sq ft per plot ratio) from Bukit One, a subsidiary of Bukit Sembawang Estates.

The smaller land size translates to a lower price quantum, meaning less risk for developers, said OrangeTee & Tie chief executive Steven Tan. “A shopping mall and transport hub will be built next to this project, which will be a strong selling point for the development,” he added.

Knight Frank Singapore’s head of research Leonard Tay noted that the top bid was 15.7 per cent higher than the second highest bid of $1,161 psf ppr, and 44.4 per cent higher than the lowest bid of $930 psf ppr.

Potential competition from the upcoming integrated project at the Jalan Anak Bukit site awarded in June 2021 could have deterred some developers from participating in the tender, he said.

“Nevertheless, the future development at Bukit Timah Link could still attract keen interest due to the transport connectivity,” he added.

“Although the pool of prospective homebuyers may now be smaller as a result of the clouded economic outlook, the more palatable total of about 160 residential units would mitigate some of the development risks.”

ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said the top bid had a higher land rate compared with other residential projects near the site, suggesting the developer’s confidence in its potential.

Meanwhile, Hillview Rise’s top bid was placed by Far East Civil Engineering and Sekisui House at $320.77 million, or $1,024 psf ppr.

Mr Mak said the top bid was lower than the $1,068 psf ppr land rate for nearby condo Midwood, awarded in July 2018.

As Midwood is fully sold, there is no other competition in the Hillview area, giving developers pricing advantage, said Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck.