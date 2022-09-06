Developer backed by tycoon Li Ka Shing to launch Perfect Ten's second tower in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE - Freehold luxury project Perfect Ten, built by a unit of Hong Kong developer CK Asset Holdings, will launch 55 units of its second 115-unit tower in Bukit Timah on Sept 10 following robust sales of its first tower.

To meet demand amid limited new launches in the prime district, the 55 units will be released at prices starting from $2.1 million to $2.5 million for two-bedders, and between $3.5 million and $4.1 million for three-bedroom units.

Founded by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing, CK Asset has a substantial portfolio in Hong Kong and China, as well as a significant presence in Singapore and Britain.

Its other projects in Singapore include Stars of Kovan in Upper Serangoon Road, Cairnhill Crest, and - together with Keppel Land and Hongkong Land - Marina Bay Financial Centre and One Raffles Quay.

Developed by Cheung Kong Property Development, the 230-unit Perfect Ten development has achieved total sales volume of $285 million with the sale of 83 per cent, or 96 units, of its first 115-unit tower, which was launched in December 2021.

Of the 96, 46 are three-bedroom units, 44 of which were snapped up at around $4.2 million.

Its two-bedder units sold at about $2.08 million. Both its two- and three-bedders transacted at an average price of $3,000 per sq ft.

More than 87 per cent of buyers are locals and permanent residents, and the remainder foreigners.

Dr Justin Chiu, executive director of CK Asset said: "Many of our buyers are families with young children. Perfect Ten is one of the most sought-after projects in Singapore due to its many attributes, one of which is its proximity to reputable schools."

These include Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and Singapore Chinese Girls' School.

The site is a five-minute walk from Balmoral Plaza.The new tower features units with high ceilings of over three metres and open floor plans, with fittings and appliances from European brands including Miele, Gaggenau, Villeroy & Boch, Duravit, and Hansgrohe.

All 3-bedroom units and selected two-bedroom units have private lift lobbies.