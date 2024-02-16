Stunning crystal lagoon, surf playground and shopping galore: Hanoi's new mega complex is an urban oasis

When Vietnam’s largest property developer, Vinhomes, introduced the all-in-one mega complex called Ocean City, a dream city was realised in the east of Hanoi. Dubbed the “city of miracles,” or “the most livable place on our planet”, it aspires to fulfil every resident's needs, from tranquil living spaces to entertainment, all within its expansive borders.

Mr Johnny Cranston, an American English teacher and eco-warrior, ditched the bustling city four months ago for Ocean City, a 30-minute drive from Hanoi. “That’s four months of green living,” he beams, as sunlight glints off the man-made lake behind him. “My carbon footprint has shrunk! Everything – from lazy afternoons by the pool to catching up with friends over craft beer – happens right here within this self-contained paradise.”

Every day after work, Mr Cranston takes a VinBus home, the electric hum replacing city honks. In just 30 minutes, he swaps buildings for swaying palm trees, leaving the urban dust behind.

From urban sprawl to city oasis

The traffic-clogged, stack-’em-high urban landscapes represent one of the most significant population shifts in human history. On average, Asia’s urban populations have swollen by 3.4 per cent every year since 1970, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations, compared to just 1 per cent in developed nations.

Amidst Asia's relentless urban sprawl, a new kind of urban area is rising in Hanoi. Vinhomes Ocean City carves out a haven of fresh air and green spaces within the bustling capital. This mega complex redefines urban living, offering residents a healthy and fulfilling life brimming with experiences – a stark contrast to the cramped streets and monotonous hum of traditional megacities.