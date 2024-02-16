Stunning crystal lagoon, surf playground and shopping galore: Hanoi's new mega complex is an urban oasis

When Vietnam’s largest property developer, Vinhomes, introduced the all-in-one mega complex called Ocean City, a dream city was realised in the east of Hanoi. Dubbed the “city of miracles,” or “the most livable place on our planet”, it aspires to fulfil every resident's needs, from tranquil living spaces to entertainment, all within its expansive borders.
Mr Johnny Cranston, an American English teacher and eco-warrior, ditched the bustling city four months ago for Ocean City, a 30-minute drive from Hanoi. “That’s four months of green living,” he beams, as sunlight glints off the man-made lake behind him. “My carbon footprint has shrunk! Everything – from lazy afternoons by the pool to catching up with friends over craft beer – happens right here within this self-contained paradise.”
Every day after work, Mr Cranston takes a VinBus home, the electric hum replacing city honks. In just 30 minutes, he swaps buildings for swaying palm trees, leaving the urban dust behind.
From urban sprawl to city oasis
The traffic-clogged, stack-’em-high urban landscapes represent one of the most significant population shifts in human history. On average, Asia’s urban populations have swollen by 3.4 per cent every year since 1970, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations, compared to just 1 per cent in developed nations.
Amidst Asia's relentless urban sprawl, a new kind of urban area is rising in Hanoi. Vinhomes Ocean City carves out a haven of fresh air and green spaces within the bustling capital. This mega complex redefines urban living, offering residents a healthy and fulfilling life brimming with experiences – a stark contrast to the cramped streets and monotonous hum of traditional megacities.
“Every time my friends back home in Thailand ask about life in Vietnam, I can't help but burst into a grin. ‘Ocean City! It's got everything you could imagine – and then some!’ I tell them,” says Ms Sirirat Jiraporn, a 20-year-old student at VinUniversity, a top-notch university nestled within the heart of Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, one of three complexes within Ocean City.
In Ocean City, three complexes are turned into three distinctive districts which are consistently designed to strike a harmonious chord in the urban symphony. Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, the “Downtown” district, spans 420ha. Here, vibrant shophouse rows pulsate with activity, their colourful facades mirroring the drive and energy of the young generations nurtured by esteemed universities and thriving financial institutions.
Endless experiences, no passport needed
As the sun bathes Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 in golden light, Ms Sirirat's day begins. Classes at the university are a quick eight-minute walk from her cosy apartment, and evenings end with breathtaking sunsets over the man-made crystal lagoon, a shimmering oasis on the campus.
Life seamlessly blends learning, leisure and awe-inspiring beauty. “That's the magic of Ocean City,” she says. “Everything I need to recharge, from inspiring lectures to serene sunsets, is right within reach. It's the perfect fuel for both my studies and my soul. It is truly the best place in the world to live for me.”
Not far from Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 lies Vinhomes Ocean Park 2, a playful “Midtown” sprawling over 458ha and bursting like a playground for the senses. Bustling shopping streets overflow with vibrant energy, with the dazzlingly lit Kinh Do Square, a water park with a saltwater pool capable of generating waves up to three metres high. This district is a haven for shopping therapy and leisure pursuits, where laughter spills from cafes and the air vibrates with the joyous hum of life.
And Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, the “Uptown”, sprawls across 294ha and offers a resort-style escape within the city's embrace. Water parks beckon, while a network of saltwater pools tempts residents to dive into fun aquatic adventures. This is where cityscapes melt into sandy shores, a haven for those seeking tranquillity amidst the urban buzz.
Beyond their majestic scale, Ocean City's “urban wonders” are magnets for human connection. Dive into the turquoise embrace of Crystal Lagoon, Vietnam's largest saltwater paradise. Walk along the shores of Pearl Lake, the world's largest artificial white sand lake. Experience an adrenaline rush at VinWonders Hanoi Wave Park, a thrilling surf playground, indulge in shopping at the Grand World Hanoi, or stand before the 50-metre Statue of the God of Light, a beacon of hope reaching for the sky.
To complete the picture, Ocean City will house the largest complex of convention centres, weddings, theatres and cinemas in Vietnam, capable of accommodating over 10,000 people simultaneously.
As Mr Cranston paddles across the Crystal Lagoon, with the setting sun painting the sky beautiful shades of orange, he knows that this is just the beginning.
The narrative of this urban hub will unfurl in evenings resonating with the laughter of over 60,000 residents. It flourishes as an increasing number of individuals from across the country and around the world migrate to Hanoi to reside and work.
Families would be able to sink their roots in this city oasis as new chapters of their life unfold at Ocean City, from welcoming their babies at the fully-equipped Vinmec Hospital to watching them grow up to the nearby international schools. Ocean City presents a vision of a life that is full of possibilities, inviting all to explore and contribute new stories to the city.
Land permit number: 87/GPXD
Issued by: Department of Construction, Hanoi People's Committee
Disclaimer:
This is an overseas investment. As overseas investments carry additional financial, regulatory and legal risks, investors are advised to do the necessary checks and research on the investment beforehand.
