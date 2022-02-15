Condo resale volume falls 23.8% in January, prices up 0.4% amid property cooling measures

SINGAPORE - Resale condominium transactions fell 23.8 per cent in January, amid property cooling measures that were introduced in December.

But resale prices continue to climb, rising 0.4 per cent in January, according to flash figures by 99.co and SRX Property released on Tuesday (Feb 15).

This marks the 18th consecutive month of growth. Compared with January last year, prices are up by 9.2 per cent, data showed.

An estimated 1,118 units changed hands last month, down from the 1,468 units the month before, marking the fifth straight month of declining resale volume.

Property experts said the dip in resale volume comes as buyers were hit by the new cooling measures, which included higher additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) rates.

Since Dec 16, the ABSD rates were raised from 12 per cent to 17 per cent for citizens buying their second residential property, and from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for those buying their third and subsequent properties. The total debt servicing ratio for borrowers has also been tightened from 60 per cent to 55 per cent.

The ABSD is 30 per cent, up from 20 per cent, for foreigners buying any residential property.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said: "Foreigners and investors seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach as they were more affected by the new cooling measures."

Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck added that the lower sales could also be due to the lead-up to Chinese New Year and mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers.

But he noted that despite the decline in volume, condo resale prices held up.

"This could be due to sellers having stronger bargaining power because of better financial position and limited new supply because of construction delays," he added.

Last month, condos in the suburbs accounted for most of the sales volume at around 64.2 per cent. Homes in the city fringes accounted for 21.2 per cent, while the remaining 14.5 per cent were in core central Singapore.

The highest transacted price for a resale condo unit last month was $14.1 million for a unit at Hilltops, a freehold condo in Orchard.

In the city fringes, the highest transacted price was $11 million for a 99-year leasehold unit at Reflections At Keppel Bay in HarbourFront.

In suburban areas, a unit at freehold Elliot At The East Coast in the Marine Parade area sold for $4 million.